MUMBAI – In drastic action, the Maharashtra government late on Nov. 8 took action against six officials in connection with the major fire in Ahmednagar Civil Hospital which claimed the lives of 11 Covid-19 patients on Nov. 6.
The district health surgeon, two doctors and three nurses have been suspended or removed pending a full enquiry into the tragedy, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.
While District Health Surgeon Sunil Pokhrana, Medical Officers Suresh Dhakne and Vishakha Shinde, and nurse Sapna Pathare have been suspended, two other nurses – Asma Sheikh and Channa Anant – have been compulsory retired from services.
Tope added that a high level team will probe the causes and circumstances leading to the fire which completely gutted the hospital ICU where 17 patients were undergoing treatment.
The Saturday fire was the fifth major blaze in a Covid-19 facility in the state this year which have claimed a total of over 50 lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.