SHIMLA — Congress veteran and six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh June 11 tested positive for Covid-19, the second time in less than 60 days, doctors said on .
"Virbhadra Singh was running a fever and he tested positive for Covid," Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Principal Rajnish Pathania said.
He has been undergoing diabetes and kidney-related treatment at the IGMCH in Shimla for some time.
Singh, who had taken his first dose of vaccine on March 3, had earlier tested positive on April 12, following which he was initially admitted to Max Hospital in Mohali and later shifted to the IGMCH.
