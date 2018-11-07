AGRA — Mesmerized by the exquisite beauty of the monument of love, the Taj Mahal, South Korean First Lady Kim Jung Sook said she would return with her husband.
Instead of the scheduled 45 minutes, she spent 90 minutes asking questions about architecture, the intricate inlay work and historical perspectives. She spent 20 minutes inside the mausoleum.
She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the visit.
According to her guide Nitin Chawla, she said she was much impressed with the cultural programs at Ayodhya and the grand aarti at the Saryu River. Cultural exchanges will bring the two countries closer, she added.
UP Ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Srikant Sharma welcomed her at the Kheria Airport and accompanied her during her visit to the Taj Mahal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.