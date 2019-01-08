NEW DELHI — The two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions in protest against what they have described as the alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms evoked a mixed response Jan. 8 with claims of near-total success in some states and of partial impact in some others.
The 10 unions which have given the strike call include the Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, All India United Trade Union Centre, Trade Union Coordination Centre, and the Self Employed Women's Association.
The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh did not take part in the strike.
Most of the central government offices, banks, port trusts and other state government departments wore a deserted look in the country's financial capital as employees launched a two-day nationwide trade strike, a top organiser said in Mumbai.
The strike call covers banks, insurance, post, BSNL, state transport, railways, port trust, defence and other PSUs, central-state government undertakings, municipal workers, aanganwadi staffers, hawkers and others comprising 25 crore people, said Trade Unions Joint Action Committee Maharashtra Convenor Vishwas Utagi.
"In Mumbai, even the public bus service, BEST, has gone on an indefinite strike since midnight to protest against the 'anti-workers policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre'," Utagi told IANS.
This is the biggest nationwide agitation this year ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, and has the support of all major opposition parties in states and the Centre, he added.
The strike was near total in Kerala Jan. 8 and was by and large peaceful, with train services badly hit.
Barring the BJP-backed BMS trade union, all other unions are protesting in support of demands including a raise in minimum wages to Rs. 18,000 amongst others.
Protesters blocked trains at almost all major stations in Kerala.
State-owned private buses and contract vehicles went off the roads but pilgrims to the Sabarimala shrine were allowed to proceed from all places.
Banks, state and central government offices remained shut but shops and establishments including hotels opened in several parts of the state.
According to the striking bank employees, over 22,000 bank employees in the state took part in the strike, leaving banking activities in shambles.
Normal life was partially hit in West Bengal as sporadic incidents of vandalism and disruptions were reported from various areas.
While the leaders of the trade unions and state's left parties termed the strike as successful and claimed the scenes would be repeated across the state the following day, the state's ruling Trinamool Congress dubbed the impact of the trade strike as "negligible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.