An Indian resident rides his bike past a damage structure after Cyclone Fani landfall in Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on May 3, 2019. The monster weather system, which made landfall at the eastern holy city of Puri in the morning, is one of the strongest to come in off the Indian Ocean in years, with winds gusting at speeds of up to 200 kilometres (125 miles) per hour. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images)