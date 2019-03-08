In this December 6, 1992 photograph, Indian Hindu fundamentalists attack the wall of the 16th century Babri Masjid Mosque with iron rods at a disputed holy site in the city of Ayodhya. Hindu nationalists believe that Babur's commander-in-chief Mir Baki destroyed an existing temple at the site, which Hindus believe was the temple built to commemorate the birthplace of Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and ruler of Ayodhya. In 1992, the demolition of the 16th-century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya sparked riots that killed more than 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, and propelled India's Hindu nationalists into the political mainstream. (Douglas E. Curran/AFP/Getty Images)