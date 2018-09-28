NEW DELHI — India’s Supreme Court Sept. 28 lifted a temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.
The historic Sabarimala temple had barred women age 10 to 50 from entering the temple, one of the largest Hindu pilgrimage centers in the world.
Some religious figures consider menstruating women to be impure. But the court ruled 4-1 the practice of excluding women cannot be regarded as an essential religious practice.
The temple argued the celibate nature of Sabarimala temple’s presiding deity Lord Ayyappa was protected by India’s Constitution.
The top court’s verdict is part a string of recent rulings that recognize more rights of women, challenging deeply conservative Indian society. On Sept. 27, it scrapped a law which did not allow wives to bring criminal charges against adulterous husbands.
Chief Justice Dipak Misra in part of the Sept. 28 judgment said devotion could not be discriminatory and a patriarchal notion could not trump equality in devotion.
“Religion cannot be the cover to deny women the right to worship. To treat women as children of a lesser God is to blink at constitutional morality,” he said.
Rahul Eswaran, an attorney for the temple, said its management would seek a review of the court’s decision. It noted girls and women of other ages were allowed in the temple without restrictions.
Chhavi Methi, a women’s rights activist, hailed the court verdict, but said its acceptance by temple authorities remained to be seen.
“I am doubtful the temple authorities would take it in the right spirit. Women would accept it, but its implementation might pose a problem,” she said.
Sabarimala is surrounded by mountains and dense forests in its location at the Periyar Tiger Reserve in southern Kerala state. Up to 50 million devotees visit the temple every year.
Several temples across India have banned women, saying it is intended to preserve the purity of their shrines. The operators of a temple in Rajasthan state believe Hindu god Kartikeya curses women who enter the temple, instead of blessing them.
The country’s secular courts have been intervening recently in cases where a religion’s gender beliefs were seen as discriminatory.
In 2016, a court ordered the Maharashtra state government to ensure that no woman was denied entry to the Shani Shingapur temple in the town of Ahmednagar.
Also, the Mumbai High Court ruled that women cannot be barred from the inner sanctum of the Haji Ali shrine, an Islamic mosque and tomb in the southern part of the city.
IANS adds that Justice Indu Malhotra, the only woman judge in the five-judge bench, gave a dissenting view.
“What constitutes essential practices of religion is to be decided by worshippers and it is not for the judiciary to adjudicate,” said Justice Malhotra.
“It is not for courts to determine which of these practices of a faith are to be struck down except if they are pernicious, oppressive or a social evil like Sati.”
“The court cannot impose its morality or rationality with respect to the form of worship of a deity. Doing so would negate the freedom to practice one's religion according to one's faith and beliefs,” she added.
“All followers must be allowed to follow their own faith as per their own beliefs in a secular polity.”
While a section of women hailed the court ruling, it drew sharp reactions from the temple’s tantri (chief priest) K. Rajeevaru, who said the Travancore Devasom Board will decide on an appeal challenging the decision.
Former TDB President G. Raman Nair called Sept. 28 a “black day” for Sabarimala.
“One can speak of equality and freedom but the verdict is breaking a tradition that was in existence much before the Constitution came into effect,” he said.
Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, president of the Ayyappa Seva Sanghom and a veteran Congress leader, said while the rule of law has to be adhered to, the traditions, culture and ritualistic practices were equally important.
“I am yet to see one woman who said she will be going to the temple while several have said they will not,” he said.
A spokesperson for the Pandalam Royal Family, which has an integral role in the affairs of the Sabarimala temple, Sasikumar Varma, said the palace was disappointed with the verdict.
“The long-standing tradition of Sabarimala have been changed and that is very sad,” he said. “Every religious place has its own traditions and culture which have their own reasons.”
P. Geetha, a teacher and a popular face in TV debates, welcomed the ruling.
“The verdict is welcome and all those women who wish to visit the temple can do so now,” she said.
