Survey: Modi Tops List of Popular World Leaders

NEW DELHI (ANI) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the
global rating amongst world leaders with an approval rating of 71 per
cent.
On the list of the 13 world leaders, US president Joe Biden is ranked at
number six with a 43 per cent rating. Biden is followed by Canadian
President Justin Trudeau also at 43 per cent and Australian Prime
Minister Scott Morrison at 41 per cent.
Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval
ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia,
Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South
Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.
"The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from Jan. 13-19,
2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of
adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,"
Morning Consult said.
In May 2020, the same website gave the highest rating to Prime Minister
Modi with approval of 84 per cent. In May 2021, it dipped to 63 per
cent.
