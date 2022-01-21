Survey: Modi Tops List of Popular World Leaders
PAYAL MEHTA

NEW DELHI (ANI) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the

global rating amongst world leaders with an approval rating of 71 per

cent.

On the list of the 13 world leaders, US president Joe Biden is ranked at

number six with a 43 per cent rating. Biden is followed by Canadian

President Justin Trudeau also at 43 per cent and Australian Prime

Minister Scott Morrison at 41 per cent.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval

ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia,

Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South

Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

&quot;The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from Jan. 13-19,

2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of

adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,&quot;

Morning Consult said.

In May 2020, the same website gave the highest rating to Prime Minister

Modi with approval of 84 per cent. In May 2021, it dipped to 63 per

cent.

