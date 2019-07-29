SRINAGAR — Another youth allegedly involved in the Feb. 14 Pulwama terror attack which left 40 CRPF troopers dead, was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency, an agency statement said on July 29.
An NIA statement said that it has taken into custody 25-year-old Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, of Monghama village in Tral area of Pulwama, for being in touch with a Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist on phone to coordinate the attack.
Bhat, a member of the JeM outfit, was taken into custody from Kot Balwal jail in Jammu where he was detained under the Public Safety Act and produced before the special NIA court in Delhi which sent him to the agency's custody for nine days, the statement said.
The accused was in constant touch on phone from Kot Balwal jail with Pulwama attack's main accused, Wasim Ahmad, since killed by security forces in a gunfight.
Three other accused — Sajad Khan, Tanveer Ahmad and Bilal Mir — have already been arrested by the NIA in the case.
