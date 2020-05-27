In this photograph taken on May 25 a resident tries to fend off swarms of locusts from a mango tree in a residential area of Jaipur in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Authorities on May 25 were combating swarms of desert locusts that have been rampaging across parts of western and central India in the nations worst pest infestation in nearly three decades, an official said. (Vishal Bhatnagar/AFP via Getty Images)