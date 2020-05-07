VISAKHAPATNAM — The swift response of the official machinery in Visakhapatnam in the aftermath of the gas leakage from a chemical plant on the city outskirts early on Thursday may have helped in saving many lives.
Though the number of villages and the population affected had initially raised fears of many fatalities, the speed at which the police, disaster response force, revenue and other wings of the administration reacted ensured timely medical attention to the victims.
The presence of the police force on the ground due to the lockdown, the availability of medical personnel for the ongoing Covid-19 situation and diverting the buses arranged for transportation of migrant workers for evacuation saved the day for the authorities.
It was at around 3.45 a.m. that Styrene gas leaked from the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram, apparently due to the failure of the safety system.
The high concentration of gas in the vicinity of the plant soon engulfed five surrounding villages, jolting the residents out of their sleep. With difficulty in breathing, irritation in eyes and nausea, they rushed out of their houses and ran helter-skelter.
Many including children and women collapsed while running and fell unconscious. As the survivors recounted, nobody knew what was happening and everyone wanted to save themselves.
Residential areas in a range of 1.5-2 km were affected by the gas leak. As Styrene is a heavy gas, it did not spread but settled in the area surrounding the plant, affecting a population of 12,000.
While the tragedy claimed 11 lives, 340 people were rushed to the King George and other hospitals in the city. The condition of 15 of those affected is stated to be critical.
Officials said that 22 cows, calves, buffaloes, six stray dogs and a cat also perished in the incident.
It was through a call on dial 100 that the police received the alert about the gas leak. A Rakshak or police patrol vehicle nearby was alerted and it reached the scene within 10 minutes and alerted other Rakshak vehicles and fire services.
Soon, 108 ambulances rushed to Venkatapauram to shift the affected people to the hospital. The mike systems fitted to the police vehicles were used to appeal to the people to come out of their houses and reach safer places.
The Quick Reaction Team of the police, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Andhra Pradesh State Police and other police forces were pressed into service. About 800 people were evacuated.
Police Commissioner R.K. Meena himself shifted the affected people to the hospital in his vehicle. One of his deputies took ill while evacuating people.
The police and other authorities also conducted door-to-door search to ensure that no one was left behind.
After the affected people were brought to King George and other hospitals, the focus shifted to their treatment. The authorities immediately mobilised additional human resources and equipment to provide medical treatment.
Indian Navy also chipped in. It provided five Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold sets to the King George Hospital (KGH). Technical teams from the Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) rushed to the KGH to assist in quick installation to provide oxygen to a large number of patients.
The Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold system was designed by the NDV to enable one jumbo size oxygen bottle to supply oxygen to six patients simultaneously during Covid-19 Pandemic. Officials said 25 such sets were provided to the district administration for use in Covid designated hospitals earlier.
