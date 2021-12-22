CHENNAI – Swega Swaminathan from Kasipalayam village in Erode district, who is the daughter of a farmer, has received a full scholarship of Rs 3 crore to pursue a bachelor's degree at the University of Chicago, which stands among the first ten ranked universities globally.
Swega was trained and mentored by Dexterity global under its leadership development and carrier development program, according to a statement from the organization.
Sharad Vivek Sagar, founder of Dexterity global, in a tweet said: "This is huge. A 17-year-old Dexterity to College fellow from Erode in Tamil Nadu, the daughter of a small farmer, Swega has been accepted to the University of Chicago, one of the top 10 universities in the world on a full scholarship worth 3 crores.
Sharad Sagar also said that Dexterity global is a not-for-profit, national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training.
