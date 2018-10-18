SABARIMALA — Tensions were high Oct. 18, one day after the start of the five-day pilgrimage to Sabarimala as Kerala observed a shutdown in protest of the alleged police attacks on demonstrators who sought to block women from the Sabarimala temple.
A senior member of the Sabarimala priest's family also urged women of the previously banned age group to respect tradition and not visit the Lord Ayyappa temple.
On Oct. 17, women devotees were blocked from trekking up to the hill temple and women journalists were prevented from covering violent Hindu groups affiliated with the BJP and RSS. However, no women devotees of the previously banned ages – whom the Supreme Court ruled should be allowed into the temple – arrived for darshan.
On Oct. 18 morning, Suhasini Raj, who works as the India reporter for The New York Times, along with her colleague, a foreign national, managed to get past the Pamba gateway but they were stopped midway by angry devotees who made a human wall to block their way.
"I had reached half way and then the protests grew stronger. I was hit by a stone and then we decided to return. The police had provided us all the security," said Raj, who had earlier pointed out that she came to do her job to speak to devotees.
Pathanamthitta District Collector P.B. Nooh told the media Oct. 18 afternoon that Section 144 (prohibition of assembly) was in force and would be through Oct. 19 midnight. Police would provide security to all women who wished to go and pray, he said.
Of the 30 protesters who were arrested Oct. 17, 20 were produced before the Magistrate Court in Ranni near here. They were remanded to two weeks judicial custody. The arrested activists included a member of the Tantri family, Rahul Eashwar.
A dawn-to-dusk shutdown backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party was called to protest the Oct. 17 police attack on protesters opposing the entry of women ages 10-50 years to the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
At a few places in Kozhikode, Malappuram and here, protesters stoned Kerala State Road Transport Corp buses, following which service was suspended.
On the occasion of Mahanavami, all state and central government offices, banks and educational institutions were closed.
Shops and markets also remained shut. There was poor attendance at the IT park here and in Kochi. Railway commuters faced the brunt of the shutdown as they were unable to get taxis and public transport from stations.
Speaking to the media at the temple premise, chief priest Kantararu Rajeevaru said: "We have the highest regards for women. And those who otherwise come to pray at the temple are treated with utmost respect. We always respect the law of the land but in the wake of the apex court's ruling, we humbly request women that they should not try to break the tradition of this hallowed temple."
He said it was most unfortunate that he had been misquoted as saying he would shut the temple if any woman of the previously-banned age group were to enter.
"I have never ever said such a thing. We all wish and want that the Sabarimala temple is not turned into a conflict zone as there are lakhs and lakhs of devotees of this temple all over the world."
The temple opened Oct. 17 at 5:00 p.m. for the first time since the Sept. 28 Supreme Court ruling allowing the entry of women ages 10 and 50.
As part of the convention, the temple opens for five days on the first of every Malayalam month. It will now be open through Oct. 22.
Strong protests were witnessed Oct. 17 as political and religious groups turned out in large numbers. Protesters opposed to the entry of women in the 10-50 age group clashed with police and heckled women journalists.
Demonstrators and police engaged in stone throwing, leading to a lathi charge on the protesters.
Because of the violence, the Pathanamthitta district collector has clamped Section 144 on 30 square km are around the temple.
State BJP chief P.S. Sreedharan Pillai Oct. 18 blamed the Left government for the conflict and violence.
"We condemn the violence that took place there and we will bring this to the attention of the Center. This is outrageous.
"We have decided to intensify our protest. From today, till Oct. 22, every day at 11:30 a.m., 41 Yuva Morcha activists will break Section 144 and will get arrested," he said.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, currently in the U.A.E., wrote on Facebook that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were trying to turn the hallowed temple into a conflict zone.
"The devotees of the temple should realize this ploy but the state government is determined to thwart all such attempts and would deal with the situation in the appropriate manner," said Vijayan.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Police Oct. 18 warned of severe consequences to those who spread false rumors on social media about the Sabarimala situation.
