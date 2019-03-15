NEW DELHI — While the nation's attention was focused on the Balakot air strike, the Indian Army, in a joint operation with Myanmar’s Army, destroyed 10 camps belonging to an insurgent group in Myanmar which had threatened the Kaladan multi-mode transit project.
Operation Sunrise was a mega task in which Arakan army, an insurgent outfit of Kachin Independent Army backed by China, was targeted.
Sources said the camps were destroyed inside Myanmar with active support of the Indian Army in an intense operation lasting over 10 days.
The Army provided hardware and equipment to Myanmar for the operation while it mobilized massive forces on the border.
The operation was carried out on inputs that the insurgents were targeting the mega infrastructure project linking Kolkata with Sitwe in Myanmar through sea route. It would have provided another route to reach Mizoram from Kolkata through Sitwe.
The project is expected to be completed by 2020.
Camps of insurgents all along the India-Myanmar border from Mizoram, Nagaland to Arunachal Pradesh were targeted in one of the biggest operstions of its kind, sources said.
