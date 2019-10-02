NEW DELHI — While the spotlight Oct. 2 was on Mahatma Gandhi as it was his 150th birth anniversary, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, in a series of tweets remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as well, who shares his birth date with the Father of the nation.
Early in the morning Naidu paid floral tributes at Vijay Ghat, the place where India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was cremated and a memorial stands in his honor.
Calling the former Prime Minister "a man of great integrity, simplicity, humbleness & tolerance,” Naidu reminded the nation how Shastri had a connect with the common man on the street.
"Shastri Ji was renowned for his resoluteness and firmness of action. The values and morals he taught and lived by would transcend time and generations to come,” he tweeted.
Naidu urged youngsters to learn about Shastri's life to draw inspiration from. Naidu insisted that it will help today's generation to serve India with "zeal and passion.”
Naidu said floral tributes aside, the real tribute to the man who coined 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan will be to emulate Shastri's simplicity.
Naidu tweeted: "We will be paying a real tribute to Shastri Ji by leading a life of simplicity & upholding the highest standards of integrity & morals."
Earlier, President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi also paid rich tributes to Shastri at Vijay Ghat.
