VISAKHAPATNAM/ BHUBANESWAR — A very severe cyclonic storm unleashed havoc in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha Oct. 11, claiming nine lives in Andhra and causing widespread destruction, officials said.
Cyclone Titli, which made landfall between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha early Oct. 11, triggered widespread rains in the two states, uprooted trees, electricity poles and communication towers, damaged houses and crops and snapped electricity supply.
The Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh were affected by the cyclone, which hit the coast near Palasa close to the Odisha border. Srikakulam district bore the brunt as the strong winds uprooted a large number of coconut trees.
Officials said five deaths were reported in the Srikakulam district while three people were killed in the neighboring Vijayanagaram district. Six fishermen were among the dead. An 8-year-old boy drowned in a flooded canal in Ganjam district, where five people were also reported missing after being swept away by flood waters, PTI reported.
According to the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center, Titli crossed between North Andhra and the South Odisha coast near Palasa with wind speed of 140-150 km per hour.
Parts of the two Andhra districts received heavy rainfall triggered by the cyclone. A few places in Srikakulam district saw over 20 cm rainfall, causing flooding in low-lying areas and on roads.
Uprooted trees fell on the roads, disrupting vehicular traffic. The state-owned road transport corporation suspended all bus services on the Andhra-Odisha border area.
Several trains were cancelled or diverted due to the cyclone.
According to East Coast Railway, railway stations were damaged in several locations. The station in Palasa suffered massive damage. Teams of railway officials were studying the impact of cyclone between Palasa and Brahmpur.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reached Visakhapatnam Oct. 11 evening and left for Srikakulam by road to review the situation.
Titli triggered heavy rainfall in eight districts in Odisha, but there was no loss of life in the state.
Heavy rains lashed the Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts as Titli left behind uprooted trees and displaced three lakh people.
Odisha is facing a possible flood in its coastal belt Oct. 11, an official said.
The India Meteorological Department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places were very likely in Odisha in the next 24 hours.
"We believe that the entire state, except some western parts, is likely to receive rain throughout the day. Depending upon the rainfall, we may see some flood in coastal Odisha. However, there is no flood-like situation as of now," said Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.
"There may be flooding of the Vansadhara river as Gajapati and Rayagada districts received heavy rainfall due to the cyclone," he added.
The officer said that Gajapati district, which was worst affected, received more than 200 mm of rainfall while Mohana block in the district received the maximum rainfall of 315 mm.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Oct. 11 reviewed the cyclone situation.
Around three lakh people have been evacuated in the coastal state and 1,112 relief camps set up for the evacuees. As many as 105 pregnant women in Ganjam and 18 in Jagatsinghpur were shifted to hospitals.
All schools, colleges and anganwadis will remain closed Oct. 11 and 12. Trees have been uprooted in large numbers along the coastal belt.
The system is very likely to move northwestwards for next 12 hours and then re-curve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha.
The coastal alert has been put at 10, the highest, and fishermen are prohibited from venturing into the sea for the next few days.
