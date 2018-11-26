Sadhus gather for the Dharam Sabha Hindu held to call for the construction of the Lord Ram temple, in Ayodhya Nov. 25. Hindu groups claim deity the Ram was born and a temple existed at the site of a medieval Mosque that was demolished by Hindu mobs in 1992, triggering religious riots that left some 2,000 people dead across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised the temple would be built during his 2014 campaign, is facing pressure from Hindus to have the temple constructed. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)