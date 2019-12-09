Fire victim relatives react outside the mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi on Dec. 8, after a factory fire broke out in Anaj Mandi area of India's capital. At least 43 people have died in a factory fire in India's capital New Delhi, with the toll still expected to rise, police told AFP on Dec. 8. The blaze broke out in the early hours in the city's old quarter, whose narrow and congested lanes are lined with many small manufacturing and storage units. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)