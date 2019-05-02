Indian fishermen pull a boat to higher ground on a beach in Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on May 2, as cyclone Fani approaches the Indian coastline. Nearly 800,000 people in eastern India have been evacuated ahead of a major cyclone packing winds gusting up to 200 kilometres (125 miles) per hour and torrential rains. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images)