NEW DELHI — A heavy rush of mourners at the cremation of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the Nigambodh Ghat here on July 21 afternoon, led to unruly scenes, forcing the security personnel to regulate entry and irate grievers raising slogans against the Delhi Police.
Dikshit passed away at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest. She was 81. Her sudden demise evoked condolences from political leaders cutting across party lines.
Thousands had turned up at the crematorium to pay their last respects to the longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi who was cremated with full state honour amidst light drizzle.
Speaking to IANS, Sangeeta, an Old Delhi resident, said: "The police personnel should not stop us. When Sheilajee was the Chief Minister, she never hesitated or missed an opportunity to meet common people."
Said Maange Lal, 65: "She was the real architect of Delhi you see today. It's sad to see the common people being prevented to pay last respects to her."
"This is a great loss to the Indian politics and Delhi. She contributed hugely to Delhi's development. She brought in Metro rail, introduced low-floor buses and started construction of most flyovers," said Ramesh Singh, a Delhi resident and Congress supporter.
Apart from thousands of common people, a large number of VIPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, were present at the funeral.
Her supporters raised slogans, like "Sheila Dixit amar rahe" (Long live Sheila Dixit) and “Jab tak Sooraj Chaand rahega Sheila tera naam rahega” (Sheila's name will remain for eternity) and carried posters of the former Chief Minister.
President Ram Nath Kovind said she had transformed the national capital in her tenure.
"Sad to hear of the passing of Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates," the President said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Dikshit made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development.
"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters," Modi tweeted.
Condoling the demise of the senior Congress leader, Home Minister Amit Shah said: "Sad over the demise of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. My heartfelt condolences to the family members and her supporters. May god give strength to her family in this hour of grief and lasting peace to the departed soul."
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature. Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti!"
Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said: "Saddened to hear the news about the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit. Her contributions in the development of Delhi will always be remembered. My condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace."
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said: "I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dikshitji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being."
Veteran CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "Deepest condolences on the death of Mrs Sheila Dikshit. She has made a tremendous contribution to the city of Delhi and millions of its people. Her absence will be deeply felt. Personally too, it is a very sad day."
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said: "Saddened over the demise of senior Congress leader Sheila Dikhsit. She was loved and respected by all the parties. May god give strength to the family in this hour of grief and peace to the departed soul."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sheila Dikshitji. When I became the MP, she was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. She always maintained good relations with me. We will all really miss her."
