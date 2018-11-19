AMRITSAR — Three people were killed and at least 15 injured when two masked youths on a motorcycle threw a grenade at a religious congregation in the Rajasansi area in Punjab's Amritsar Nov. 18, police said.
The grenade attack took place on the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan of the Nirankari sect in Adliwala village, about 15 km from Amritsar. The sect campus is located in Amritsar's rural belt.
The injured were rushed to hospitals in Amritsar. A few of them were in serious condition, police said. All victims were sect followers from nearby villages who had gathered for the weekly religious meeting.
Witnesses told the police that two youths, who were on a motorcycle and had their faces covered, forced their way into the sect campus by pointing a pistol at a woman volunteer at the gate.
"Everything happened within a couple of minutes. They got in, threw the grenade and fled," one man told the police.
The attack came amid a high alert issued Nov. 14 by the Punjab Police regarding the movement of 6-7 terrorists in the state.
Punjab Police Inspector General (Border Range) S.P.S. Parmar confirmed to the media that three people were killed in the grenade attack.
Asked if it was a terror attack, Parmar said that all angles were being investigated.
"The people had gathered for prayers. There were around 200 people. Preliminary reports suggest that the two persons threw one grenade. Three people have been killed and 15 to 20 are injured. No firing took place," Parmar said.
"We are investigating the incident from all angles," Parmar said.
Senior police officers rushed to the village following the grenade attack.
Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka told the media that no compromise would be made by the Congress government in Punjab on terrorism.
"We will deal with it strictly," Verka said, admitting that the incident showed an intelligence failure on the part of the Punjab Police.
The Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir Police had recently bust two modules of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab who had links to terrorist outfits in troubled Kashmir.
Posters of Kashmiri terrorist Zakir Mussa mysteriously appeared in Punjab's Gurdaspur district Nov. 16 saying that he had been seen in Punjab.
The Nirankari sect has millions of followers across the country and abroad. The sect has its headquarters in Delhi.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Nov. 19 said the Amritsar grenade attack on the Nirankari sect prayer meeting seemed to carry "Pakistan's signature," with initial investigations indicating that the grenade used was similar to those manufactured by the Pakistani Army Ordinance factory.
Even as the Punjab and Central government Nov. 18 separately took stock of the Nov. 17 "terror act" in Punjab's Amritsar district, which left three people dead and 20 others injured, the Punjab Police said that different "leads" were being followed but the case was yet to be cracked.
The chief minister, who arrived at the site of the grenade attack in the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in Adliwal village Nov. 19, said that a similar HG-84 grenade had been recovered from a terror module busted by the Punjab Police last month.
"This indicates a high probability of the involvement of inimical forces from across the border," he said.
"Prima facie, this appears to be an act of terror by separatist forces, organized with the involvement of ISI-backed Khalistani or Kashmiri terrorist groups. My government has taken serious note of the incident and is aggressively pursuing all angles of investigation," Chief Minister Singh told the media here.
The Punjab government Nov. 19 announced a Rs. 50 lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of the assailants.
The chief minister said the National Investigation Agency was also helping in the investigations, adding that the agency was following certain leads found by the police.
The chief minister said the grenade attack was a clear case of terrorism and there was no religious connection to it.
Chief Minister Singh said the attack could not be equated with the Sikh-Nirankari conflict in 1978, which led to the start of Sikh militancy in Punjab, which lasted for nearly two decades.
"That was a religious matter and the Adliwal incident was purely a case of terrorism. Violence between the Sant Nirankari Mission and traditional Sikhs on April 13, 1978, at Amritsar had left 13 dead, and sparked the subsequent wave of terrorism in the state. Yesterday's incident had no religious overtones, as per initial investigations," the chief minister said.
Asked to react to Aam Aadmi Party leader H.S. Phoolka's statement accusing the Army chief of orchestrating the Nirankari Bhawan grenade attack to prove himself right on the revival of terrorism in the state, the chief minister said the AAP leader is apparently "unstable."
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal blamed Amarinder Singh and his government, saying they were soft on Sikh radical elements, which was leading to a disruption of peace in Punjab.
"I blame Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for playing into the hands of radical elements and anti-national forces. His government is soft on their activities," Badal said in Chandigarh.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Nov. 19 held a meeting in New Delhi to review the national security situation in the aftermath of the Nov. 18 grenade attack in Amritsar.
The home minister met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain, Research and Analysis Wing chief Anil Kumar Dhasmana and other senior ministry officials, a day after assuring the Punjab chief minister of "strong action" against those responsible for the attack.
The chief minister visited the injured in the hospital here and announced a government job to next of the kin of the three people killed in the Nov. 18 grenade attack.
The Punjab Police continue to search for clues about the attackers and have formed several teams to investigate the grenade attack. CCTV footage of places near the blast is being studied to learn more about the two masked attackers.
Forensic teams and an NIA team arrived on the scene late Nov. 18 to investigate the attack. A three-member team, headed by an inspector general, investigated the scene again Nov. 19 after their initial inspection of the area Nov. 18 evening.
Inspector General (Border Range) S.P.S. Parmar told the media Nov. 19 that the probe would look at all angles and police teams are trying to trace the culprits.
Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora, who rushed to the scene Nov. 18 along with senior officers, admitted that it was a "terror act."
The Punjab Police are being criticized for an intelligence failure in the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan attack, despite the fact that the border state has been on high alert since Nov. 14, following reports of six to seven terrorists on the move within the state.
In the last few months, Khalistani and Kashmiri activists have been trying to foment trouble in Punjab, which shares a 553-km barbed wire-fenced international border with Pakistan.
The Maqsudan Police Station was targeted by Kashmiri terrorists Sept. 14 with hand grenades, though no one was injured in the attack.
The chief minister said 15 terror modules have been busted in the past 18 months, including those with Kashmiri terror links.
