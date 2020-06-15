NEW DELHI — Two mild-intensity earthquakes hit Rajkot district of Gujarat June 15 afternoon, a day after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the region.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit 132 km north by northwest of Rajkot at 3.56 p.m, while another measuring 4.1 struck 118 km north by northwest of it at 12.57 p.m.
No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.
On June 14 night at 8.13 p.m, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale struck the same district. Several parts of the state, including Ahmedabad, had also felt the tremors.
Since then, five earthquakes of above 3.0 on the Richter Scale have hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. The recent one of 3.9 magnitude was recorded at 6.31 a.m. on June 15.
Katra is a small town in the union territory and the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
In the last one week, as many as 25 low to mild intensity earthquakes have hit the country.
