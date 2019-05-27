AMETHI —Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of BJP leader Smriti Irani's close aide and a former village head Surendra Singh, according to IANS.
India-West adds: Amethi’s Lok Sabha seat has been held by members of the Gandhi dynasty for several generations. In a surprise move, Irani managed to wrest the seat away from Rahul Gandhi during the general election, which concluded May 23.
Two suspects were still absconding, Director General of Police O.P. Singh told the reporters.
He said seven persons were detained and interrogated May 27 and three of them have been arrested.
Surendra Singh, a former head of Barauliya village in Amethi district headquarters, was shot May 26 while he was sleeping outside his house.
Newly-elected Amethi MP Irani came here the following day to pay homage to the deceased and said that she would make sure that the killers get capital punishment.
