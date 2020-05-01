SRINAGAR — Three Indian soldiers were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri May 1, the army said.
According to an army statement, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation. "Three soldiers have been injured in the CFV. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the statement said.
This comes a day after a civilian was killed in Pakistani shelling in the Mankote sector of Poonch.
On April 30, 16-year-old Gulfaraz was killed while 35-year-old Zaffer Iqbal sustained injuries in Pakistani shelling in Poonch.
There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoC over the last few weeks.
Pakistan has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas at the LoC in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region.
The Indian Army says it is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.