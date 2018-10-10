CHANDIGARH/JALANDHAR — In a joint operation, the Punjab Police and a Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Oct. 10 busted a terror module in Punjab's Jalandhar and arrested three Kashmiri students linked to Kashmiri terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
The police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and explosives.
The module also had links with the Pakistan-based international terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, the police said.
Senior Punjab Police officials, who were privy to the interrogation of the arrested Kashmiri students, said the module was planning terrorist events in Punjab or Delhi during the forthcoming Dusshera and Diwali festive season.
Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora said in Chandigarh that the students were arrested at the CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology hostel, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar.
The joint team, which raided the hostel early Oct. 10 morning, also recovered two weapons, including an assault rifle, and explosives from the room of second semester B. Tech (civil) student Zahid Gulzar of Rajpora.
Gulzar was detained along with Mohd Idriss Shah and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, both of Pulwama, a director general of police statement said.
Briefing the media in Jalandhar Oct. 10, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that shared intelligence between the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir Police led to the terror module bust.
He said that the arrested members of the module were being questioned and further details could not be shared at this stage.
The Punjab Police had recently arrested Gazi Ahmad Malik, a student from Shopian, in Banur, Patiala, where he was studying in Aryans Group Polytechnic College.
Gazi is closely related to Adil Bashir Sheikh, a J&K special police officer who fled with seven rifles from the residence of a PDP MLA in Srinagar and was suspected to have joined the militant outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
Gazi was later handed over to J&K Police.
The DGP said the arrests followed the development and corroboration of various leads and inputs about the presence and activities of certain militant organizations and individuals operating in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.
A case under sections 121, 121-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Explosive Act has been registered, the statement said.
"Further investigations are in progress and the Punjab Police is working closely with J&K Police to unravel the entire conspiracy and network built by these outfits/individuals in Punjab and J&K," the DGP said.
Arora said terror module bust and recovery of weapons in Jalandhar was indicative of efforts by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence to expand the arc of militancy on India's western border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.