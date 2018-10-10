Ammunition recovered from five Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed in a joint operation between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, army and paramilitary forces near the Dulanja area in border town Uri in Jammu and Kashmir Jan. 15. Three Kashmiri students with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were arrested in Punjab Oct. 10. (IANS photo)