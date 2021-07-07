A Tibetan girl dances to traditional Tibetan music. To celebrate the Dalai Lama's 86th birthday, and his decades of work for human rights, justice, and peace, a big event was organized in Amsterdam. Hundreds of people gathered at the Dam square in the center of the city that was decorated with colorful Tibetan flags. During the celebration a Sangsol ceremony was carried out by a Tibetan monk, and to end the ceremony a traditional Tibetan dance was performed by the Tibetan community in the Netherlands. (Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)