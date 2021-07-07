DHARAMSALA — Tibet’s spiritual leader the Dalai Lama celebrated his 86th birthday July 6 with a thank you to his supporters and to India, where he has resided since he fled his homeland in 1959.
"I want to express my deep appreciation to all my friends who have shown me love, respect and trust," the Dalai Lama said in a video message.
He reiterated his mission to serve humanity and called on his followers to show compassion.
"Since I became a refugee and now settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's religious freedom and harmony," he said.
He added that he had great respect for secular Indian values such as "honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence)."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his good wishes and spoke to him by phone.
It is the first time that Modi has publicly confirmed that he is speaking to the Dalai Lama since his election as prime minister in 2014. The recognition seems significant given the deterioration of relations between India and China, which does not recognize the Tibetan government in exile and accuses the Dalai Lama of wanting to separate Tibet from China.
A military conflict between the two countries on their border in the mountains drastically altered the already tense relationship between two nuclear-armed neighbors.
The Dalai Lama set up his headquarters in Dharamsala, a mountain village, after a failed insurrection against Chinese rule of Tibet in 1959. India considers Tibet part of China, although it gives refuge to Tibetan exiles.
The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist, saying he only advocates a significant degree of autonomy and the protection of native Buddhist culture.
A celebration was held July 6 and attended by government officials in the Central Tibetan Administration. The Dalai Lama's video message was featured in a show held by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts.
