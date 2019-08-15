SRINAGAR (IANS) – Independence Day was observed in the Kashmir Valley amid tight security Aug. 15 with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik saying the government is committed to the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.
The main Independence Day function was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here where Malik hoisted the tricolor.
This was the first Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the splitting of the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.
All roads leading to the venue were sealed off. Security forces were deployed in large numbers at the stadium and outside. Only those with passes were allowed to go in.
According to the police sources, Lashkar and Jaish militant outfits have been active in the state and there were inputs of possible militant strike. In view of these alerts, the security forces were extra alert.
Mainstream political leaders were not present in the function as most of them have been arrested after the scrapping of Article 370. However, some second rung BJP leaders were present.
Addressing the gathering, Malik said the government was committed to the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits who had fled the Valley in thousands in 1990 after militancy erupted in the state.
Malik said that stone-pelting incidents had come down and the recruitment of Kashmiri youth in terror outfits had also reduced.
Kashmir has been witnessing restrictions on the movement of people and traffic after the abgrogation of Article 370. Communication network have been curbed and security is cautious. But no case of fatal casualty has been reported after the revocation of Article 370.
Independence Day celebrations were held in all the district headquarters. But with a total clampdown in Kashmir Valley, there were hardly any people on road, and vehicles didn't ply as well. Educational institutions and business establishments remained closed.
Security forces were deployed in strength in the market places and the highways. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and the Army were seen carrying out regular patrolling in all the towns and villages of the erstwhile state.
Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that reasonable restrictions have been put in place to maintain law and order in the Valley. He further said the situation in Kashmir continued to be calm as no major incidents have been reported due to which the government has given further relaxation in prohibitory orders in many areas.
"We are reviewing the situation on a regular basis. All necessary steps to relax prohibition will be taken," Kansal said.
AP adds:
Pakistan’s security forces, meanwhile, said “unprovoked firing” by India along the militarized Line of Control in the region killed three Pakistani soldiers and two civilians in separate incidents. Pakistan said it returned fire, killing five Indian soldiers. The Indian Army said there were no Indian casualties.
They were the first reported clashes since New Delhi changed the status of Kashmir, escalating regional tensions.
Modi said Kashmir’s previous status — some political autonomy and a ban on outsiders buying land and taking public sector jobs — had fueled a movement for separatism in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region that is claimed by both India and Pakistan.
He also said it was unjust for Kashmiri women because the law said they lost their inheritance rights if marrying a person from outside the region.
“The old arrangement in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh encouraged corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities,” Modi said, speaking from New Delhi’s Mughal-era Red Fort to mark 72 years of India’s independence from British rule.
The government imposed a lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir on Aug. 4. That came just before a presidential order was announced to subsume the region into India’s federal government by revoking Article 370 of the constitution and downgrading the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two federal territories.
A new law allows anyone to buy land there, which some Kashmiris fear could change the region’s culture and demographics.
Indian foreign ministry officials have said Kashmir is returning to normal, but The Associated Press and other news organizations in the region describe severe constraints, including the suspension of internet, cellphone and landline services and steel and barbed-wire street blockades.
On the first Independence Day since the revocation of Kashmir’s special status, security restrictions in the city were even more stringent. More than a dozen Hindu activists were detained as they tried to march to central Srinagar to celebrate, according to police who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.
It was unclear how long the lockdown would last.
India’s top diplomat, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, said Aug. 12 the restrictions on daily life in Kashmir were “primarily precautionary in nature” and would be lifted gradually. Some have already been lifted in the Hindu-majority area of Jammu, where celebrations broke out after India’s Parliament signed off on the changes on Aug. 6, and in Ladakh, a rugged and pristine area with cultural ties to Tibet that Parliament divided off from Jammu and Kashmir and made into its own federal territory. Residents there have been demanding such a change for years.
In the shooting incidents, Pakistan’s police and military said three Pakistani soldiers were killed when Indian troops targeted their post in the town of Leepa along the heavily militarized Line of Control, and two civilians died when mortars fired by India hit a village in the town of Poonch.
The military statement said Pakistani troops returned fire, killing five Indian soldiers and damaging Indian bunkers. Both sides continued exchanging fire, prompting villagers to move to safer places, the statement added.
There was no way to independently confirm the claims. Pakistan and India routinely accuse each other of unprovoked firing in the disputed region.
Pakistanis and residents of Pakistani-administered Kashmir Aug. 15 observed what they called “the Black Day” in solidarity with Kashmiris in the Indian-controlled portion.
Cross-border exchanges along the Line of Control are common, but Pakistani defense analyst and retired air marshal Shahid Latid said “any misadventure by India can escalate tension.”
While daily protests have erupted in Indian-administered Kashmir, Modi has received widespread public support in other parts of India.
“Article 370 should have been removed a long time ago, but better late than never,” New Delhi businessman Amarjeet Singh said Aug. 14 outside the Red Fort.
