SRINAGAR, India — Government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed a top militant commander linked to al-Qaida, officials said May 24, as authorities restricted internet access and enforced a curfew to prevent anti-India protests, AP reported.
Zakir Musa was killed May 23 evening in a gunfight after police and soldiers launched a counterinsurgency operation in the southern Tral area, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.
Musa refused to surrender and fired grenades at the troops after they zeroed in on his hideout in a civilian home, police said.
Residents said troops destroyed the home using explosives.
Musa’s killing triggered violent anti-India protests in many places. No one was immediately reported injured.
Authorities cut off the internet on mobile phones and imposed a curfew across much of the Kashmir Valley, including in the main city of Srinagar, in anticipation of more protests and clashes, and ordered schools and colleges to remain closed.
Later on May 24, thousands participated in Musa’s funeral despite rain and the security lockdown.
Musa joined Kashmir’s largest indigenous rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen, in 2013 after dropping out of his engineering course.
But in mid-2017, an al-Qaida linked propaganda network said he became the head of an affiliate militant group, Ansar Ghawzat-ul-Hind, with less than a dozen others.
Musa regularly issued audio messages mainly stressing that Kashmir’s struggle was for Islamic cause and had nothing to do with nationalism, highlighting a shift in ideology among some rebels in the region where militants have mainly fought for either independence of Indian-controlled Kashmir or merger with Pakistan.
He instantly became a media sensation, particularly with New Delhi-based television news channels using him to showcase that the Kashmiri struggle for self-rule was part of a global militant agenda. Previously, no global jihadi groups have openly operated in Kashmir.
All Kashmir rebel groups rejected Musa and his al-Qaida affiliate, some even calling him inimical to their cause.
Musa was a close aide of Burhan Wani, a Kashmiri rebel leader whose killing in 2016 triggered open defiance against Indian rule.
Wani’s death and the resulting public fury brought the armed rebellion into the mainstream in Kashmir and revived a militant movement that had withered in recent years to only about 100 fighters in scattered rebel outfits.
Officials say since Wani’s killing, hundreds of young men have joined rebel ranks, some of them after stealing weapons from soldiers and police. Wani’s death also cemented a shift in public behavior, with people displaying anger at Indian rule openly and violently when troops raid villages to hunt rebels.
IANS adds from New Delhi in an exclusive report: With Zakir Musa's killing, security forces have recorded an extremely important kill in the battle against Islamic fundamentalism in the Valley, in the main south Kashmir where the jungles are now being used to train local youth. Musa, a byproduct of generation X, is a neophyte who grew up in turbulence and turmoil and experienced the so-called 'azadi' struggle first-hand, but chose the path of 'sharia' instead, brainwashed as he was by Wahabi Salafism indoctrination.
Zakir Rashid Bhat, 25, was trapped by security forces in a three-storey house in southern Kashmir late on May 23 and to flush him out, the house was set ablaze during the operation. Bhat, or Musa, a former commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, the largest of the militant groups fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir, founded his own group and declared its association with al Qaeda in 2017.
Apparently, poster boy Burhan Wani and Samir Tiger too died because their ex-lovers squealed to police snitches and gave them the exact location of the prey. This is a major downside and new IG Kashmir S.P. Pani is meticulously using his intel network to nail these terrorists one by one.
The most dangerous element is that stone pelters are seamlessly migrating to weaponized militancy. The age group of 12-20 is most vulnerable to this phenomenon. The next big thing after Musa's extermination is Riyaz Naikoo.
Riyaz Naikoo, 33, carries a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head. He now replaces Zakir Musa as the most wanted militant commander in the Valley after Musa's death. Although he is not affiliated to al Qaeda as Musa was, Naikoo is the most senior commander of the pro-Pakistan Hizbul Mujahideen or HM, to which Musa too belonged until he got fed up of the group and dumped it.
Categorized as an "A++" level militant, intelligence agencies believe Naikoo is more of a "liberal militant commander" as compared to Musa who settled for nothing except the struggle to establish an Islamic state in Kashmir.
This threat becomes more real by the circulation of Naikoo's threatening video clips on social media. Naikoo's appearances at funerals of slain militants where he would offer gun salutes became a major problem for the security forces. He also used these funerals as a delta for recruitment.
(With AP and IANS reports)
