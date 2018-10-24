NEW DELHI — The government of India placed the director of the federal investigative agency and his deputy on leave Oct. 24, days after the agency filed a case against the deputy alleging that he took bribes to settle a money laundering case.
A government appointment committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out an order around 2 a.m. Oct. 24 sending the Central Bureau of Investigation’s top two officials on leave and appointing a joint director as the interim head.
India’s Central Vigilance Commission, an autonomous anti-corruption body, had recommended the removal of director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana Oct. 23, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a news conference Oct. 24, calling it a “bizarre and unfortunate” situation.
A feud between Verma and Ashthana had been simmering since before Asthana was promoted to the agency’s second-highest post last year.
Under Verma, the CBI filed a case against Asthana on allegations that he took bribes from a meat exporter the agency was investigating for money laundering.
On Oct. 22, the agency arrested its deputy superintendent of police — the lead in the money-laundering investigation — on forgery charges related to the allegations against Asthana. On Oct. 23, Asthana asked the Delhi High Court to quash the case against him. The court has set a hearing for next week.
The Supreme Court is set to hear Verma’s challenge to his removal Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.