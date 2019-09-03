Visitors inspect a driveable full-size Bugatti Chiron car made out of LEGO Technic blocks at an exhibition in Moscow's Gorky Park on July 23. The model is made out of over 1 million pieces and weighs 1,500 kg with a top speed of 20 km/h. Lego specialists spent 13.438 hours for engineering and assembling the model without a single glue drop. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)