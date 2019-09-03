COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Toy maker Lego said Sept. 3 that its revenue rose 4 percent in the first half of 2019 but significant investments to grow its business in China and India led to a 12 percent drop in net profit.
There are plans to open an office in Mumbai in early 2020 from where the group will expand its presence in India.
The privately-held company reported first-half revenue of 14.8 billion kroner ($2.2 billion), while net profit dropped to 2.7 billion kroner ($400 million).
CEO Niels B. Christiansen said the group was “satisfied with our performance given the transformative shifts which continue to reshape the global toy industry.”
“The growing middle class, the importance of education and growing economy make India a logical next step in our efforts,” Christiansen said, adding that “stores are really important to learn the product so children can touch it.”
Christiansen said that the investments were meant to grow existing oeprations, open new markets in China and India, and develop online sales platforms, among other things.
Consumer sales in established markets such as the Americas and Western Europe grew by single-digit percentages. China, which Lego called “a strategic growth market,” continued its strong double-digit growth in consumer sales.
Lego has some 500 stores around the world carrying the toymaker’s logo.
The group, which is based in Billund, Denmark, doesn’t release quarterly figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.