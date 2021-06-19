CHANDIGARH — Chandigarh June 19 bid a tearful farewell to ‘Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh (91), who passed away the previous evening at the PGI Hospital here after a prolonged battle with Covid-19.
Milkha Singh was cremated with full state honors at the Sector 25 cremation ground here with a police contingent according gun salute by reversing arms and sounding the last post to the legendary athlete, who held the 400m national record for 38 years, while his Asian record in the same event remained unmatched for 26 years.
His son and internationally acclaimed golfer Jeev Milkha Singh lit the funeral pyre.
Milkha Singh breathed his last late June 18 after a long battle with Covid-related complications, just five days after his wife Nirmal Kaur lost her battle against the dreaded virus.
Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier visited his residence in Sector 8 here to offer their condolences.
The Chief Minister handed over a photo of the late athlete with Jawaharlal Nehru to Jeev Milkha Singh.
The Punjab government had earlier declared one-day state mourning and a public holiday as a mark of respect to the legendary athlete.
Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh had announced that the Punjab government would accord a state funeral to Milkha Singh.
The Chief Minister also announced a Milkha Singh Chair at the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University in Patiala in memory of the legendary athlete.
Milkha Singh's death is a mammoth loss to the entire nation and a sad moment for all, he said.
Recalling the declaration of a national holiday by then Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru after Milkha Singh defeated champion Pakistan sprinter Abdul Khaliq in Lahore in 1960, the Chief Minister said he wished he could have also declared a national holiday today.
But Punjab would mourn the legend with a state holiday, with flags flying at half mast, he added.
The 1960 win in Lahore was a momentous occasion for Milkha Singh, who had lost his family in Pakistan at the time of Partition.
It was after that victory that then Pakistan President General Ayub Khan had nicknamed Milkha Singh as 'Flying Sikh', said Amarinder Singh while interacting informally with the media outside the athlete's residence.
Five days back, Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, had lost her battle against the virus at a private hospital in Mohali near here.
Condoling the demise of Milkha Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has lost a colossal sportsperson.
"In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away," Modi said in a tweet.
In another tweet, Modi said he had spoken to Milkha Singh just a few days ago.
"Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," the Prime Minister said.
Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU of the Covid Hospital of PGIMER on June 3, where was treated for Covid till June 13 when he tested negative.
However, due to post-Covid complications, he was shifted from the Covid Hospital to the medical ICU. But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh could not be retrieved from his critical condition, said Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson for the PGIMER.
Several film personalities took to social media on Saturday to express shock and grief over the demise of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh.
Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter: "In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers."
Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: "The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir."
Anil Kapoor posted a picture with Milkha Singh and his family on Instagram and wrote: "Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I've ever had... He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being... will be truly & deeply missed."
Divya Dutta, who was part of the biopic "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” wrote: "RIP #milkhasingh ji! This has been an end of an era with you!! It s been an honour to have met you, known you.., and have lived a slice of your inspiring life… shall always remember the chai sessions and the gupshup!".
John Abraham wrote: "A true sporting icon and an inspiration to generations. Rest in peace The Flying Sikh! #milkhasingh.”
Sonam Kapoor, who worked in "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", put up a series of pictures on Instagram story and wrote: "Rest in peace sir!"
Mahesh Babu put up an Instagram story to pay his respect and wrote: "Rest in Peace Legend."
Telugu actor Aadhi wrote on Instagram: "He was one of the biggest inspirations behind our film #Clap, which is about athletics. Watched many of his videos during the prep for my role. A huge loss for the sports world and the entire nation. Rest in peace #MilkhaSingh sir.”
Earlier in the day, as reported by IANS, Farhan Akhtar, who essayed Milkha Singh in "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” had written a long note on Instagram: "Dearest Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up.”
"And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky."
"For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't, your story was a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart," he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.