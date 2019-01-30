For decades Laxmi Narayan Tripathi has fought untiringly India's conservative laws and beliefs to put her transgender community on a par with the rest of society, and now she has notched up a new milestone. On Jan. 15 she and dozens of other resplendent 'Kinnars' splashed in the sacred waters of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers alongside top Hindu ascetics at the immense Kumbh Mela festival in northern India. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images)