NEW DELHI – Calling President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation "insightful," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will show the way ahead to build a united nation.
Modi tweeted: "Insightful speech by Rashtrapati Ji. His remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians and highlight the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation."
On Aug. 14, ahead of India's 74th Independence Day, Kovind spoke about four tough lessons learned from 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The president saluted India's corona warriors and paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives at Galwan Valley.
Making a strong pitch for equality, he said, "Coronavirus does not recognize any artificial divisions created by human society. This reinforces the belief that we need to rise above all man-made differences, prejudices, and barriers."
"The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses & other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our COVID fight. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes," Kovind added.
The Arvind Kejriwal government has especially invited seven corona warriors, who had risked their lives to help Covid patients, to an event to be held at the Delhi Secretariat Aug. 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.
The Delhi government has sent special invites to these corona warriors for the Independence Day program in appreciation of the work. They will represent the people working in their fields.
Delhi police are using cameras equipped with facial recognition software to secure the Red Fort, where Modi will hoist the national flag.
This is being done to screen suspects around the celebration area matching their faces with the available database of terrorists and criminals with the security agencies.
However, with the Covid-19 guidelines with almost all attendees using face masks, the effectiveness of the face recognition software might be put to test.
The position of the facemask on the face would cover prominent features like jaw line, lips, cheeks and the nose, making the task more difficult for the facial recognition software.
This year because of the Covid-19 guidelines and extended precautions only 20 percent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness the live speech by Modi compared to previous years.
Apart from face recognition cameras, multilayer security, anti-aircraft guns, light machine guns and snipers have been deployed at key points in view of intelligence inputs.
Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said Aug. 14 that party workers will hold flag-hoisting at 272 locations across the national capital, including the DPCC office, to mark the Independence Day.
In the leadup of Independence Day, Twitter has unveiled a specially designed emoji to honor the Indian Armed Forces, which is a vibrant depiction of the National War Memorial.
The design of the emoji represents the innermost structure of the Memorial, called the Amar Chakra or the Circle of Immortality.
The emoji will be live until Aug. 18 and will be available in English and several Indic languages, such as Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati and Oriya.
Indians across the globe will be able to participate in Independence Day conversations and celebrate with the emoji using the hashtags like #IndiaIndependenceDay, #NationalWarMemorial, #SaluteTheSoldier and many more.
A report from Srinagar added: The broad daylight killing of two local policemen by terrorists Aug. 14 has forced authorities to heighten security across the Kashmir Valley.
Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) rushed to the spot immediately following the incident.
He told reporters that the terrorists who carried out the attack belonged to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.
"We have identified them. They belong to the Jaish outfit. The police party did not retaliate to avoid civilian casualties.”
