NEW DELHI – President Donald Trump took Twitter on fire with his Hindi tweet earlier on Feb. 24, followed by a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also in Hindi, and social media went into a super celebratory mood.
"Ham Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Ham Raste me hain. Kuchh hi ghanton me hum sabse milenge," tweeted Trump as Air Force One was barely a couple of hours away from Ahmedabad.
The tweet read like, "We are eager to visit India. We are on the way. In a few hours, we will meet you all."
Modi replied: 'Atithi Devo Bhava' or 'Guest is like God'.
The dialogue in Hindi was immediately hailed by Netizens.
"Donald J Trump is the 7th US President by name who is coming to India. Till date, I hadn't seen anyone of them using HINDI as a medium of inter-connection. This tweet shows rising Indian Soft Power," commented one user.
Another wrote: "The great friendship of PM Modi & President Trump will surely result into some great amalgamation of Indian American relationship. Welcome Sir!"
Trump, First Lady Melania Trump along with Modi visited Sabarmati Ashram for a few minutes after arriving at Ahmedabad airport.
"May This Friendship Last Forever. #NamasteyTrump," said one Twitter user.
Another remarked: "The reply of Donald J Trump in hindi shows that how Modiji has represented our country in world".
The U.S. president will be visiting Sabarmati Ashram and Taj Mahal during his two-day visit to India.
One follower commented: "World's most powerful man is tweeting in Hindi. Modi hai to Mumkin hai".
Amid memes and GIFs, several users tweeted that this post is a symbol that India is being noticed on the world stage.
"A new historic chapter begins In India and US relationship. Welcome in India,” said another.
"Welcome to India. Over 1.3 billion friends are set to welcome you," posted one follower.
"Make India Great Again!" said one user.
In related news, the United States First Family was served broccoli and corn samosa during the Trumps’ two-day state visit to India and netizens were shocked.
The picture of the menu was shared by a journalist with the caption, "Hi tea menu for @realDonaldTrump at Sabarmati Ashram. Khaman, Samosa & Kaju Katli!!"
The breakfast menu which was served for President Trump and his family at Gandhi Ashram went viral and has appeared to irk the netizens.
A user wrote, "So @realDonaldTrump will be fed broccoli samosas. I sympathise and lay the matter to rest."
Another wrote, "I doubt this unappetizing menu will prompt anyone into giving any kind of deal to India. #broccolisamosa."
A post read, "I like how everyone on Twitter is grossed out by broccoli samosas. At least there's one thing in the world we can finally all agree on. Nauseated face rolling on the floor laughing."
"India! Broccoli Samosas??? What are you thinking???" asked one user.
The menu also included dishes like khaman, apple pies, kaju katli, assorted cookies, a variety of tea, fruit juices and tender coconut water.
