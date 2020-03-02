NEW DELHI — "Once again lie has won and truth has lost. The court and the government are supporting the convicts," Nirbhaya's mother said after the hanging of the four convicts was deferred indefinitely by a Delhi court March 2.
"Once again lies have won and truth has lost. Crime was committed with my daughter. The court and the government are supporting the convicts. The execution has been postponed for the third time. It shows the lacunae in our system. Till the time mercy is rejected, we will not be satisfied," Asha Devi told media persons.
The convicts were scheduled to be hanged March 3 at 6 a.m., but the court deferred their execution indefinitely.
"Despite stiff resistance form the victims' side, I am of the opinion that any condemned convict must not meet his creator with a grievance that the courts of this country have not acted fairly in grating him an opportunity to exhaust his legal remedies," Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana said.
"I am of the opinion that the death sentence cannot be executed pending the disposal of the mercy petition of the convict. It is hereby directed that the execution of death warrants against all the convicts scheduled for March 3 is deferred till further order," the judge said.
One of the convicts, Pawan Gupta, had sought stay on the grounds that his mercy petition is pending before the President.
The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl, dubbed later as Nirbhaya, in the national capital in December 2012. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.
Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.
