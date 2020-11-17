NEW DELHI – The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two suspected militants, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir, from the national capital’s Sarai Kale Khan area.
The arrests were made on Nov. 16 night.
“On the basis of the information, a trap was laid near the millennium park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi and around 10.15 p.m., two suspected militants who are residents of J&K were apprehended.”
“They have been identified as Abdul Latif Mir from District Baramulla, J&K (age-22 years), Mohd. Ashraf Khatana, a resident of District Kupwara, J&K (age-20 years),” said Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Cell.
Two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were also recovered from them.
Further investigations are on, said the police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.