SRINAGAR (AP) — Two suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary soldier were killed in brief fighting in disputed Kashmir Feb. 5, officials said. Government forces detained a suspected militant after the fighting.
Paramilitary officer Pankaj Singh said three militants arrived on a motorbike and fired at a patrol party on the outskirts of Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar.
Singh said the soldiers gunned down two of the militants. The third militant tried to escape and was caught after a chase, he said.
The officer said soldiers recovered a pistol and a grenade from the site of the shootout.
There was no independent confirmation of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.