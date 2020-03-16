PATNA – Full-page advertisements in different newspapers in Bihar March 9 with a young woman staring at readers in one of the ads along with the caption: CM CANDIDATE BIHAR 2020 caught the attention of many.
Another full page was devoted to an open letter from the latest contender for the CM’s post – along with the history of Bihar, she promised to turn the state into Europe by 2030. The young woman exhorted voters to ensure that her ‘shapath patra’ or an oath of commitment was kept safe for future reference.
For good measure, she said she wished to return to Bihar after her studies abroad and change it into the “most developed Indian state within five years.”
The woman in question who has paid for the newspaper advertisements has been identified as Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, the U.K.-educated daughter of former legislative council member Vinod Chaudhary, a native of Darbhanga. She has named her party ‘Plural.’
Pushpam, who is quite active on social media, made announcements on her party and its plans on her Twitter handle also. Tweeting that Bihar needs change and that her party has a roadmap for 2025 and 2030, she talks of development of Bihar and appeals to the people to associate with her fledgling party.
Sources said that she comes from a politically influential Brahmin family of Darbhanga and the announcement of her candidature when Assembly elections are slated by the year-end could be an attempt by a political strategist of Bihar to intrude into the politics in Darbangha and Koshi areas.
While the BJP-Janata Dal-United alliance would project incumbent Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and its allies will field Tejashwi Yadav, son of jailed party chief Lalu Prasad. The entry of Pushpam has added a new dimension to the state politics.
