The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, has donated a first shipment of 100 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to India to assist its fight against COVID-19.
This donation is part of President Trump’s offer of critical supplies in response to India’s urgent needs.
The ventilators, produced in the United States, reflect leading-edge technology. They are compact and deployable, and provide India with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus.
USAID is working closely with the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Indian Red Cross Society, and other relevant stakeholders in India and the United States to assist in the delivery, transportation, and placement of ventilators in select health care facilities throughout the country.
At an event to commemorate the arrival of the ventilators, U.S. Ambassador Kenneth I. Juster said in a press release: “It is only through partnership and cooperation that we will be able to ensure a healthy future for people across the world. In this spirit, the United States is pleased to provide the people of India with a donation of ventilators, made possible by the generosity of the American people and the innovation of American private industry.”
The 100 ventilator units are valued at almost $1.2 million. In addition, USAID is funding a comprehensive package of support, which includes accompanying equipment and medical supplies, technical assistance, and service plans.
This donation builds on the $9.5 million that USAID and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have committed to India in response to the pandemic, which is helping to strengthen clinical care, disseminate essential health messages, improve disease surveillance, and more.
