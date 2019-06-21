File photo of President Donald Trump at the signing of an executive order to try to bring jobs back to American workers and revamp the H-1B visa guest worker program, during a visit to the headquarters of tool manufacturer Snap-On on April 18, 2017 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A senior U.S. official asserted June 21 that it had no plans to place caps on H-1B work visas for Indians (Scott Olson/Getty Images)