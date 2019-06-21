NEW YORK — The U.S. has no plans to place caps on H-1B work visas for Indians, a senior administration official told reporters June 21.
In a background briefing ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India next week, the official said that he (Pompeo) "will be able to assure the Indian leadership that we have no plans to place caps on H-1B work visas" for nations that are requiring local storage of data by American companies.
A review of the H-1B visa program is taking place, but "that is not targeted at India; it is completely separate,” the official said, and acknowledged the importance of the visa program for U.S. companies. "Indians have contributed under the H-1B program to the U.S. economy."
Some media reports had said that the U.S. was going to cap the H-1B visas issued to Indians at 15 percent in retaliation for Indian regulations requiring some financial services companies like credit card issuers to store data within India. About 70 percent of H-1B visas now go to Indians.
The official also said that Pompeo's visit will seek to deepen the relations between the two countries, especially in strategic and trade areas, as both democracies shared a commitment to an open Indo-Pacific regions and shared concerns about the developments in the region.
Described External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as "one of the visionaries behind the expansion of the India-US strategic partnership,” the official said Pompeo looked forward to meeting him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The official saw Modi's re-election with a stronger mandate as helping deepen ties with the U.S., especially in trade and business, as it would mesh with his vision of building a strong India.
"Modi's mandate strengthened the way he can implement his vision for a strong India that plays an important role in world affairs and U.S. wants to help achieve it by moving the relationship on an upward trajectory," the official added.
Trade will be an important part of Pompeo's interactions in New Delhi, according to the official. He will seek to "jump start a discussion on trade and move quickly to resolve long-standing irritants,” the official said, while acknowledging that they are not going to be resolved in one meeting but it will have to be a credible process.
The official also said that although bilateral trade has increased and U.S. deficits have come down, India did not offer U.S. companies a level playing field.
Welcoming India’s stopping purchase of crude oil from Iran in response to U.S. sanctions, the official, however, said that any change in the U.S. policy to permit resumption of purchase was unlikely.
At the same time, the official confirmed that India's Chabahar port project will be exempt from U.S. sanctions. India will be able to continue sending essential humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan as well as to provide Afghanistan with economic alternatives, the official said.
Regarding the S-400 Russian anti-missile system India is buying, the official said that it could run afoul of U.S. sanctions against some military trade with Russia.
"We are encouraging India to look at alternatives," the official said.
The U.S. sought to enhance the quality of defense technology relations and was offering high technology available only to close allies like Japan, South Korea and Australia, the official added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.