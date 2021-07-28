NEW DELHI (AP) — The top diplomats of India and the United States pledged July 28 to expand their multilateral security partnership, underscoring the deepening of ties between two countries concerned over China’s growing influence in the region.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met in New Delhi and sought to strengthen a regional front against Beijing’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and their cooperation in Afghanistan.
They also lauded each country’s help in fighting the coronavirus and said their vaccine partnership is an effort to end the pandemic. Blinken also announced a $25 million fund to support India’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
“There are few relationships in the world that are more vital than one between the U.S. and India. We are the world’s two leading democracies and our diversity fuels our national strength,” Blinken said at a joint news conference.
Washington has made no secret of the U.S. desire for India’s help in isolating China. The two countries have steadily ramped up their military relationship and signed a string of defense deals.
The U.S. and India are part of the Quad regional alliance that also includes Japan and Australia and focuses on China’s growing economic and military strength. China has called the Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.
Blinken’s India visit comes just days after the No. 2 U.S. diplomat, Wendy Sherman, was in China.
Blinken said he and Jaishankar also discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan, where the U.S. is expected to complete its military withdrawal in August. He called India’s contribution to the stability of Afghanistan “vital.”
Blinken said there was no “military solution” to the conflict in Afghanistan and that the country would turn into a “pariah state” if the Taliban takes control by force.
“We will continue to work together to sustain the gains of the Afghan people and support regional stability after the withdrawal of coalition forces from the country,” Blinken said.
Jaishankar said the world wishes to see an “independent, sovereign, democratic and stable Afghanistan at peace with itself and with its neighbors,” and cautioned that the country’s “independence and sovereignty will only be ensured if it is free from malign influences.”
New Delhi has often expressed concern that a Taliban takeover could lead to security threats against India.
India has provided Afghan security forces with operational training and military equipment, even though it has had no troops on the ground. It has also provided more than $2 billion in development aid to Afghanistan.
In June, India’s foreign ministry said it was in contact with “various stakeholders” in Afghanistan to discuss its future. More recently, officials from the two countries have increased mutual visits.
“New Delhi is clearly stepping up its game on the Afghanistan front,” said Micheal Kugelman of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “Its decision to engage more in regional diplomacy on Afghanistan signifies a desire to be more of a player than it has in the past.”
In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on July 28, Blinken discussed the pandemic, security and defense cooperation, including Quad, and “shared values and democratic principles,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Earlier during his visit, Blinken spoke to civil society leaders and said fundamental freedoms and rule of law are “tenets of democracies” like the U.S. and India.
Opponents of Modi’s governing party have accused it of stifling dissent and introducing divisive policies that discriminate against Muslims and other minorities. Modi has also been accused of trying to silence voices critical of his administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“We believe that all people deserve to have a voice in their government, to be treated with respect, no matter who they are,” Blinken said.
But experts say any human rights concerns are unlikely to fundamentally affect the U.S.-India relationship.
“For all the rhetoric trumpeting the shared values that drive partnership, it really boils down to shared interests,” Kugelman said. “At the end of the day, so long as China’s rise continues to be a common concern, the relationship will have no trouble operating on all cylinders.”
Blinken travels to Kuwait after his India visit.
ANI adds from New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi July 28 said that the India-U.S. Strategic Partnership will be of even greater global significance in the coming years, in the context of the challenges posed by COVID-19, global economic recovery and climate change.
Modi also said that the societies of the U.S. and India share a deep commitment to the values of democracy, freedom, and liberty, and that Indian Americans have contributed immensely to the enhancement of bilateral ties.
According to a Prime Minister's Office release, Blinken appreciated the increasing convergence between India and the U.S. on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, and the commitment of both strategic partners to convert this convergence into concrete and practical cooperation.
Blinken conveyed the greetings of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Modi, and briefed him on his fruitful exchanges with Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier in the day. He expressed strong commitment to further deepen India-U.S. strategic relations in various sectors including defense, maritime security, trade and investment, climate change and science and technology.
Modi, on his part, conveyed his warm greetings to Biden and Harris and his appreciation for the initiatives taken by Biden including those related to the Quad, COVID-19 and climate change, the release added.
The U.S. delegation led by Blinken was candid on all issues during his interaction with Jaishankar, sources said, adding, the minister said India was open to having a conversation on democracy and human rights as India's record is stellar on both counts. There was no discord or upbraiding done by the U.S. side with regard to India's commitment to democracy and human rights, sources said.
Blinken, in his remarks at the joint media interaction, said every democracy including the U.S. was "a work in progress" and the quest of the two counties is to "get closer to the ideals we set for ourselves," and while the challenge at times is painful and ugly, "as democracies India and the U.S. do it openly.”
"Like our own, India's democracy is powered by its free-thinking citizens. We applaud that. We view Indian democracy as a force for good in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific and free and open world," he said.
No mention of Kashmir, Article 370 or any pressure to talk to Pakistan was imposed in the talks. "The neighboring country came up only in passing in conversation," added the source.
IANS adds from New Delhi: Visiting U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken July 28 praised the U.S. mission staff here for processing a record number of visas for Indian students to study in the U.S., saying "this is where ensuring connections are made,” as well as repatriating citizens during the pandemic.
"We may end up sending more students to the United States this year than ever before as a result of your work," he said in a meeting with U.S. mission staff.
"And students who are now going to be able to start classes or take part in summer session, they are on their way, or they are at colleges and universities in the United States, thanks to the remarkable work that you've done. You made a major push this summer for visas. As I understand it, by the end of August you will have conducted 68,000 student visa interviews, which is the highest in years. And again, to do that during Covid is extraordinary," he added.
