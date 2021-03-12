U.S. President Joe Biden (l) and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (r) participate in a virtual meeting with leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries March 12, 2021 at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. President Biden and Vice President Harris met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan to discuss regional issues. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)