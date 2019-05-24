Several U.S. politicians, including members of the Indian American ‘samosa caucus’ in the House, business leaders, and heads of organizations fostering the U.S.-India economic relationship sent their congratulations, mainly via Twitter, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party made a sweeping victory May 23 in the Lok Sabha national elections.
The seven-phase polling, which began April 11 and concluded May 19, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party completely mauling its main opposition, the Congress party. The BJP swept to victory — without needing to form a coalition — capturing more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha. A minimum of 272 was needed to return the party to power.
Congress limped behind with 72 seats.
President Donald Trump tweeted: Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted: Congrats to an American ally & friend PM Narendra Modi, on his party’s win in India’s parliamentary election. This was a strong display of the Indian people’s commitment to democracy! We look forward to continuing to work with India for a freer, safer, and more prosperous region.
Secretary Mike Pompeo tweeted: Congratulations to Narendra Modi and the NDA for their victory in India’s election, and to the Indian people for casting their votes in such historic numbers. As the world’s largest exercise in democracy, #India’s election is an inspiration around the world.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep Eliot Engel, D-New York, did not congratulate Modi outright, but instead congratulated India’s voters for exercising their franchise.
Voting is one of the most important rights/responsibilities of those living in a democracy & I congratulate the 600 million Indians who exercised this right. U.S. Congress looks forward to continue working with India, Engel tweeted.
Several Indian American members of the House also tweeted their congratulations to Modi. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, tweeted: Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election — it was truly an inspiration to see so many Indians exercise their democratic rights, and I look forward to working with PM Modi and the Indian government to strengthen the US-India partnership.
Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., tweeted: Great job to the people of India on their historic election. Never before have so many voted in a single democratic election. Congratulations to PM Modi for his win and I look forward to working with his government to strengthen the ties between our two great nations.
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., noted in a tweet: One lesson from Modi’s win is that dynastic, establishment candidates are weak. Democrats need to make sure that our candidate against Trump can connect with people’s frustration and offer a positive vision for change.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, who has chastised the BJP for its poor support of minorities in India, especially Muslims and Christians, did not tweet a congratulatory message. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii the first Hindu American member of Congress, also had not tweeted congratulatory messages as of press time May 24.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, tweeted: I want to congratulate the Indian people on today's historic election — the largest democratic election in history. I look forward to continuing our work with PM Modi's administration to strengthen our important alliance with India. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who co-chairs the Senate India Caucus with Warner, tweeted: Congratulations Narendra Modi on your historic victory. Looking forward to seeing you soon.
Rep. George Holding, R-North Carolina, who co-chairs the House India Caucus with Gabbard, tweeted: Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election. I look forward to working together to strengthen and expand the strong relationship between our two nations.
Former U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma tweeted: Congratulations Narendra Modi on a decisive election victory. Looking forward to the next chapter in US India relations, which remains the defining relationship of this century. And congrats to all who took part in this massive exercise in democracy - really something to behold.
Former Cisco chief John Chambers, who now heads up the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, tweeted: Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on his election victory. I believe India's position as the world leader in economic & inclusive growth will continue under his leadership for the next 5 years. Phir Ek Bhar Modi Sarkar ("One More Time, Modi Government”)!
The U.S.-India Business Council, headed up by former State Department official Nisha Biswal, tweeted: USIBC congratulates Prime Minister Modi on his historic election victory. We see huge opportunity for Economic Growth through the US-India partnership.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tweeted: Congratulations Narendra Modi on a remarkable win in Indian Elections2019. Your continued commitment to improve health, nutrition, and development will significantly improve lives of many.
Ajay Banga, president & CEO, Mastercard, tweeted: Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this historic win with this decisive mandate from the worlds largest democracy, he will propel the country further on all fronts. We are proud of our long-standing commitment to India and it’s citizens. And, we are excited to expand our investments and local partnerships in the country to deliver on the Digital India vision and help power it’s continued economic growth
Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO, tweeted: Congratulations Narendra Modi on your historic re-election. At Deloitte we look forward to contributing to your vision of a new mandate for India.
