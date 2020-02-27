UNITED NATIONS — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Feb. 27 invoked the "spirit of Gandhi" to ask for community reconciliation in Delhi, which has been wracked by communal violence, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
"Throughout his life, the Secretary General has been deeply inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and today the spirit of Gandhi is needed more than ever and it is essential to create conditions for true community reconciliation," Dujarric said.
Guterres has been following the situation and is "saddened by the reports of death that we have seen over the past few days in New Delhi,” he said.
The Secretary General "again reiterates, as he has done in other places, his calls for maximum restraint and violence to be avoided," Dujarric added.
As per the latest figures, at least 37 people have been killed in the violence this week sparked by protests against and counter-protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act designed to open an expedited pathway for victims of religious persecution from neighboring Islamic or Muslim majority countries. Muslims are not protected by the new law.
Mosques, residences and businesses have been attacked.
