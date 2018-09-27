BEIJING — The Union Bank of India has sued fugitive billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi in a Hong Kong court, a media report said.
A report in the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post said the Union Bank claimed in a writ filed at the High Court Sept. 26 that the Mumbai-born businessman, wanted for a massive financial scam in India, guaranteed two loans made to Firestone Trading Private Oct. 21, 2011 and Firestar Diamond Nov. 15, 2011.
The bank is demanding that Modi – who owns a chain of jewelry shops from Hong Kong to New York and whose celebrity clients have included actresses Naomi Watts and Kate Winslet – pay more than $5.49 million plus interest after both firms allegedly defaulted on repayments.
Modi, 47, has been on the run since February after Indian authorities launched an investigation into his alleged involvement in a Rs. 13,600 crore ($1.8 billion) scam against the Punjab National Bank, the country's second-largest state-run lender.
