Indian supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chaudhary Lal Singh, who resigned from the state cabinet over the Kathua rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl, take part in a rally in support of a new probe led by the federal Central Bureau of Investigation, in Jammu on April 19. Eight men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl pleaded not guilty April 16 to the horrific crime that has sparked revulsion and brought thousands to India's streets in protest. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)