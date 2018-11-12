BENGALURU — Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar died Nov. 12 at a private hospital here due to multiple organ failure, a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman said. He was 59.
"A state funeral with 21-gun salute and guard of honor will be accorded to the mortal remains of Kumar at a crematorium in the city's southwest suburb on Tuesday afternoon in accordance with Hindu rites," an official told IANS.
The veteran BJP lawmaker from this tech city died around 3 a.m. at Shankara Cancer Hospital due to multi-organ failure three weeks after he was admitted on return from the U.S. on Oct. 21.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi flew into the city Nov. 12 night from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and paid his last respects to Kumar at his residence in the city's southern suburb by laying a wreath on the tricolor-draped glass casket in which his body lay in waiting for public homage.
Modi has also consoled Kumar's widow Tejaswani, their two daughters Aishwarya and Vijeta and expressed grief to Kumar's siblings – brother Nand Kumar and sister Suhasini.
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and the BJP's state unit president B.S. Yeddyruappa accompanied Modi to Kumar's residence to pay homage.
"The body will be taken to the party's state unit office in the city's northwest region on Tuesday at 8 a.m. for tributes by state leaders and cadres and kept at the National College grounds in Basavangudi in the southern suburb from 10 a.m to 1 p.m for public homage," said the party in a statement later.
Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the party's national president Amit Shah, several union ministers and party leaders will visit the city Nov. 13 to pay homage to Kumar and attend his last rites.
Earlier in the day Nov. 12, the Karnataka government declared a three-day mourning across the state and one-day public holiday Nov. 12 as a mark of respect to Kumar.
The departed leader had served as minister for chemicals and fertilizers in the National Democratic Alliance-led government since May 2014.
A six-time parliamentarian from the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency since 1996, Kumar was undergoing treatment for cancer in the U.K. and U.S. since late August.
"He first went to London after the monsoon session of Parliament in July-August and was later shifted to a New York hospital.
"The cancer had spread to other parts of his body that resulted in his multi-organ failure and death," said Shantaram.
As news of Kumar's demise spread across the city, hundreds of people, including the party's state unit leaders, rushed to his residence to pay their last respects.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Arun Jaitely, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari mourned Kumar's death and expressed condolences to his bereaved family.
Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cabinet ministers of the Janata Dal-Secular and Congress coalition government joined the BJP's state unit leaders and cadres in condoling Kumar's death.
"The national flag will fly half-mast on public buildings across the state and all official engagements are cancelled till Wednesday," the Congress-JD-S government announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.