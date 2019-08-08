Pakistani Kashmiris shout anti-Indian slogans during a protest in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on Aug 8. Pakistan will not resort to military action in a row with nuclear arch-rival India over Kashmir, its foreign minister said on Aug. 8, as tensions soared over New Delhi's decision to tighten its grip on the disputed region. (Sajjad Qayyum/AFP/Getty Images)