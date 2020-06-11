NEW DELHI (IANS) — Sun Pharma, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma are among the pharmaceutical companies named in a fresh suit filed in the US for price fixing.
The law suit mentions 26 drug makers for alleged "conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs sold across the US.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Twitter: "I'm filing a lawsuit with 51 AGs against executives & manufacturers of generic drugs for allegedly engaging in years of price-fixing & market manipulation of over 80 generic drugs. These companies put profits over public health & it's time for them to be held accountable."
The civil lawsuit, filed and supported by 51 Attorneys General of US states, lists 80 generic drugs, most of which belong to topical dermatology segment. It also names Taro, a Sun Pharma subsidiary, as one of the three key conspirators, along with Sandoz (which acquired Fougera) and Perrigo, as these firms accounted for nearly two-thirds of generic topical volumes in US between 2007 to 2014.
The key allegation is collusion among competing generic drug makers to unlawfully allocate market share and fix prices of various drugs, in violation of the Sherman Act. It also extends the timeline further back to 2009, thus bringing in a longer period and, consequently, higher sales of manufacturers, into question.
According to a report by Credit Suisse, Aurobindo has been added as a defendant as one of the charged executives and one of the cooperating witnesses, who were earlier working with G&W and Fougera, respectively, had taken up employment at Aurobindo and allegedly continued their anti-competitive conduct.
For Lupin, only one drug has been charged while for Sun Pharma, three drugs have been listed. Among other Indian players, Glenmark and Wockhardt are included as defendants in the current lawsuit, the report said.
