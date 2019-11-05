In this picture taken on June 20, the father (center) of four-year-old Khushbu Kumari carries his son, who is suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, at Kejriwal hospital along with relatives before going to another hospital in Muzaffarpur in the Indian state of Bihar. From lychees to heat, the factors behind almost 120 children dying in eastern India this month are many. But there are two underlying and preventable root causes: poverty and bad governance. In Bihar state's Hichara, for instance, where the outbreak still rages, there are no toilets, no running water and no cooking gas for the group of thatched huts that make up the village. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)